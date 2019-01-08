Dash Announce New Hires for 2019 Season

January 8, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Winston-Salem Dash News Release





WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Winston-Salem Dash have added several talented people to their staff in preparation for the 10th anniversary season at BB&T Ballpark, which will begin April.

Jenny Fulton, who was the owner of the locally-run Miss Jenny's Pickles company over the last eight years, has joined the ballclub as the Director of Corporate Partnership Sales. Jordan McGinnis, Autumn Sharp and Will Wyatt have been added to the ticket sales department, and Adam Natzke has joined the Dash as a Corporate Partnerships Assistant. Meanwhile, Ben Kendrew and Owen Wilson have been elevated to full-time positions within the ticket department. Kendrew will now serve as a Group Sales Representative, and Wilson will maintain his Box Office Manager duties.

A native of Forsyth County, Fulton is also an elected official for the Town of Kernersville, serving on their Board of Alderman and overseeing the business of the town. Known as the "Pickle Lady" in Kernersville, Fulton started Miss Jenny's Pickles in 2009. Her products were in more than 1,200 stores in the U.S., and, due to her leadership, she was named North Carolina's Agriculture Exporter of the Year in 2015. Miss Jenny's Pickles was also featured on 60 Minutes and numerous newspaper articles and online blogs.

Sharp joins the team as a Business Development Representative. Prior to her arrival with the Dash, she worked in Retail Sales with the Low-A Great Lakes Loons (Los Angeles Dodgers) in Midland, Mich. A Michigan native, Sharp was also a member of the MiLB FIELD Program Class of 2018.

Wyatt will also serve as a Business Development Representative. A graduate of the University of Alabama, Wyatt previously worked as a marketing assistant with the Low-A Dayton Dragons (Cincinnati Reds) in Dayton, Ohio. He recently obtained his master's degree from Troy University in Sport Management.

McGinnis, a graduate of Manhattan College, has signed on as a Ticket Sales and Services Representative. Prior to joining the Dash, McGinnis interned for Daymond John's consulting firm, the Shark Group, as a legal intern. In the summer of 2017, McGinnis was a training camp intern for the Kansas City Chiefs. He was also a student manager for the Jaspers men's basketball team during his time in college.

Natzke, who is a Ballwin, Missouri, native, spent one summer with the River City Rascals of the Frontier League as a Corporate Partnership Activation intern, along with one season with the Lakeshore Chinooks of the Northwoods League. Natzke graduated from Concordia University Wisconsin with a degree in Sport and Entertainment Business.

Kendrew, who served as a Ticket Sales and Services Representative in 2018, will begin in his second year with the Dash. The Lynnfield, Mass., native was instrumental in crafting ticket packages to local businesses and helping the Dash lead all of High-A baseball in attendance.

Wilson will begin his second year with the Dash in 2019 as well. A native of Toledo, Ohio, Wilson previous worked with the Single-A Stockton Ports (Oakland Athletics) and the Triple-A Toledo Mud Hens (Detroit Tigers) before relocating to Winston-Salem.

All of these individuals are working towards making the 2019 season one of the most special in team history. You can help celebrate our 10th anniversary at the downtown facility by purchasing a full- or partial-season ticket package by calling (336) 714-2287. More information is available on wsdash.com.

The Winston-Salem Dash are the Class-A Advanced Minor League affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. To purchase tickets and for more information, please call 336-714-2287 or visit www.wsdash.com.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from January 8, 2019

Dash Announce New Hires for 2019 Season - Winston-Salem Dash

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.