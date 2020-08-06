Dash Announce Neighborhood T-Shirt Toss

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Winston-Salem Dash, Wake Forest Baptist Health and HanesBrands will are taking the most popular in-game promotion at Truist Stadium, the "Free T-shirt Toss" to five local neighborhoods. Dash staff and team mascot BOLT will toss free T-shirts from 4:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. Monday, August 17 - Friday, August 21.

Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools start on August 17 and the "T-shirt Toss" is designed to bring some joy to families as they begin remote learning. Neighborhoods can be nominated on the Dash Facebook page or by emailing the Dash at [email protected] Over the past two months the Dash have delivered free ice cream to a dozen neighborhoods.

"Nothing gets a crowd more excited than a Free T-shirt Toss," said Dash President, C.J. Johnson. "We want to take the Truist Stadium experience to our fans, and the first week of school seems like the perfect time to bring some joy to our fanbase."

T-shirts will be wrapped with useful information from Wake Forest Baptist Health regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. Once neighborhoods are selected, they will be informed of the delivery date, so families can be prepared to be on their porch during the T-shirt Toss.

The Winston-Salem Dash are the Class A-Advanced Minor League affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. For more information, please call 336-714-2287 or visit www.wsdash.com.

