Dash Announce Mask Giveaway

August 3, 2020 - Carolina League (CarL) - Winston-Salem Dash News Release





WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -Â The Winston-Salem Dash will give away 1,000 free Dash-branded masks on Monday, August 10. The giveaway will run from 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. or until supplies run out. The giveaway is limited to the first 1,000 guests and only one mask can be redeemed per guest. Masks will be given out at the Hanes Team Store just inside the main gate at Truist Stadium.

The masks were produced by Hanesbrands and are being provided to the community by Truist and Wake Forest Baptist Health. Informative flyers from Wake Forest Baptist Health outlining the best ways to stay healthy during the pandemic will be provided with each mask.

"Our community has really stepped up throughout the pandemic by taking the proper steps to try and minimize transmissions," said Dash President, C.J. Johnson. "Wearing masks is critical to our public health right now. We are excited to be able to provide fans with free with Dash-branded masks."

Proper social-distancing and CDC recommended safety measures will be followed during the giveaway. The Hanes Team Store will be open to purchase Dash merchandise during the event.

The Winston-Salem Dash are the Class A-Advanced Minor League affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. For more information, please call 336-714-2287 or visit www.wsdash.com.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from August 3, 2020

Dash Announce Mask Giveaway - Winston-Salem Dash

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.