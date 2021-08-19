Dash Announce Hometown Heroes USA Celebration

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Winston-Salem Dash are teaming up with Salem One for a Hometown Heroes USA event at Truist Stadium on Saturday, September 11 to honor all service members and first responders (active and retired). The Dash will take on the Bowling Green Hot Rods, an affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays, at 6:00 p.m.

Service members and first responders (and one guest) can take advantage of a special $5 offer that includes their game ticket and a voucher for a hot dog, chips, and a Pepsi product. Additional tickets that include the food and beverage voucher can be purchased for $16. The first 500 service members and first responders to purchase tickets will be eligible to receive a free pair of OnCloud athletic shoes at the game, courtesy of Veterans Service of the Carolinas. Fans should register for shoes when purchasing their tickets, and the shoes generally run a half size small. All tickets through this offer must be reserved by Wednesday, September 1.

"We are proud to partner with Salem One to recognize those who have served our country at home and abroad," said Dash President C.J. Johnson. "September 11 seemed like the perfect date to honor members of the armed forces and police, fire and emergency response personnel whose selfless acts help provide the freedom and security we are all able to enjoy."

For more information and to purchase tickets contact Bobby Lemons by calling 336-714-6860 or emailing bobby.lemons@wsdash.com. This offer is not available online.

The Winston-Salem Dash are the Class A-Advanced Minor League affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. For more information, call 336-714-2287 or visit www.wsdash.com.

