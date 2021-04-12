Dash Announce 2021 Promo Schedule

April 12, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Winston-Salem Dash News Release







WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Winston-Salem Dash have announced their preliminary 2021 promotional schedule. Many of the team's popular weekly promotions return:

Family Sundays, presented by Lowes Foods (Free Kids Zone & Player Autographs)

Free Hot Dog Tuesdays*

Value Wednesdays* ($11 advance tickets)

Thirsty Thursdays, presented by Lowes Foods (Discounted Beer Pricing)

Pups in the Park Thursdays, presented by Tito's

Fireworks Fridays

Chick-fil-A Four Pack Saturdays* (Four Tickets, Four Hats and Four CFA Sandwiches for $36)

Kids Run the Bases following every weekend game, powered by New Balance

*Standard weekly promotions will not be applicable on May 4th, May 5th and 8th

Several promotional series will occur:

Warthog Games (Team wears Warthogs jerseys): June 9 & 16, July 21, August 8 & 25, Sept. 8

Rayados Games (Celebrations of Hispanic Culture): June 13, July 6, August 15 & 29, Sept. 12

Classic Collection Giveaways: June 9, July 7 & 20, August 11

In addition, several noteworthy individual promotional nights have been announced:

Magnet Schedule Giveaway, presented by Servpro May 4

2020 Commemorative Program Giveaway, presented by Wake Forest Baptist Health May 5

Dr. Ohl Bobblehead Giveaways (500 per game) May 8 & 9

Daddy Daughter Date Night June 18

Father's Day June 20

Daddy Daughter Date Night Aug 13

Mother Son Date Night Aug 27

Hometown Heroes USA Night, presented by Salem One Sept. 11

336 Day (3:36 p.m. start) Sept. 14

Education Day (11:00 a.m. start) Sept. 15

"We have a promotion for everyone in this year's schedule," said Dash President C.J. Johnson. "Our weekly promotions have become incredibly popular over the years, and we are excited to once again provide our fans with the great deals and first-class experiences they have come to expect at Truist Stadium."

Individual tickets go on-sale tomorrow, April 13 at 11:00 a.m. The 2021 game schedule is available at wsdash.com. Additional promotions will be announced throughout the season. The Winston-Salem Dash 2021 season will begin on Tuesday, May 4 against the Rome Braves.

The Winston-Salem Dash are the High-A Minor League affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. For more information, please call 336-714-2287 or visit www.wsdash.com.

• Discuss this story on the High-A East League message board...





High-A East League Stories from April 12, 2021

Dash Announce 2021 Promo Schedule - Winston-Salem Dash

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.