Dash Add Guests to Join Jim Thome on Virtual Hot Stove Banquet

February 8, 2021 - Carolina League (CarL) - Winston-Salem Dash News Release







WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Winston-Salem Dash have announced an impressive lineup of guests who will join Major League Baseball Hall of Famer Jim Thome, a first ballot Hall of Famer and five-time All-Star at their 2021 Virtual Hot Stove Banquet. This virtual event, presented by Truist, will go live on Wednesday, February 17, from 6:45 p.m. - 8:15 p.m. Thome will be interviewed by current White Sox and ESPN broadcaster Jason Bennetti. Along with Thome's appearance, Bennetti will talk with White Sox Assistant General Manager/Player Development and former Major Leaguer Chris Getz. Also participating in the event will be Gavin Sheets, a former Wake Forest standout, 49th overall pick in the 2017 MLB Draft and White Sox 16th ranked overall prospect, as well as former Dash stars Danny Mendick and Bernardo Flores who are now on the White Sox roster. The event will also feature an online auction of sports memorabilia, including autographed items from many former and current White Sox players and prospects.

Proceeds from the event and the auction will benefit the Winston-Salem Sports Foundation which supports local youth baseball and softball organizations. Over the last six years, the Sports Foundation, the Dash, and Flow Chevrolet have joined forces on the Diamonds in the Rough Program. This unique program has funded renovations to local little league and softball fields, provided coaching resources, supplied field and player equipment, and created opportunities for local youth to train with Dash players and attend Dash games.

Tickets for the Hot Stove Banquet are on sale at WSDash.com. Each ticket is $35 and includes links to the virtual event and auction page, as well as a personalized digital photo with Jim Thome.

Jim Thome played in Major League Baseball (MLB) for 22 seasons (1991-2012). A first ballot MLB Hall of Famer, he played for six different teams, most notably the Cleveland Indians, during the 1990s and early 2000s. A prolific power hitter, Thome hit 612 home runs during his career-the eighth-most all time-along with 2,328 hits, 1,699 runs batted in (RBI), and a .276 batting average. He was a member of five All-Star teams and won a Silver Slugger Award in 1996. Thome currently works as Special Assistant to GM Rick Hahn in the White Sox Front Office.

The Winston-Salem Dash are the Class A-Advanced Minor League affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. To purchase tickets and for more information, please call 336-714-2287 or visit www.wsdash.com.

