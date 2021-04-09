Dash 2021 Season Individual Tickets to Go on Sale

April 9, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Winston-Salem Dash News Release







WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Winston-Salem Dash have announced that individual tickets for the 2021 season will go on sale Tuesday, April 13 at 11:00 a.m. The season begins at Truist Stadium on Tuesday, May 4 at 7:00 p.m. against the Rome Braves. Ticket packages and group areas are already available for purchase.

The full 120-game schedule with game times is available here. The Dash will be playing in the newly formed High-A East League, which includes new regional rivals Asheville, Greensboro and Hickory. All series this season will be six games, running from Tuesday-Sunday. Half the Dash home games will be weekend games. The 2021 promotional schedule including information on the team's popular weekly promotions will be released Monday, April 12.

The Governor's Executive Order currently limits outdoor facilities to 50% capacity. Fans interested in attending early season games are encouraged to purchase in advance to secure seats before games are sold out. Individual ticket pricing increases on gameday. Tickets can be purchased in advance at wsdash.com or by calling 336-714-2287.

Team officials have worked with Major League Baseball and Wake Forest Baptist Health to institute safety protocols to ensure fans can have a safe and enjoyable experience.

"The 2021 season is going to be special," said Dash President, C.J. Johnson. "Everything our fans love: great food, fun promotions, and winning baseball, is back. The energy in Truist Stadium is going to be incredible after a long year without Dash baseball."

Winston-Salem led all 30 High-A teams in attendance in 2019 and have entertained 2,978,563 fans during ten seasons at Truist Stadium. The Dash will welcome their three millionth fan in 2021.

The Winston-Salem Dash are the High-A Minor League affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. For more information, please call 336-714-2287 or visit www.wsdash.com.

• Discuss this story on the High-A East League message board...





High-A East League Stories from April 9, 2021

Dash 2021 Season Individual Tickets to Go on Sale - Winston-Salem Dash

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.