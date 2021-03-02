Dash & Truist Announce Free Hot Dog Giveaway

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - On Monday, March 15, the Winston-Salem Dash will once again begin providing the community with free hot dogs though their Free Hot Dog Giveaway, presented by Truist.

The promotion is limited to 300 vehicles. Each vehicle will receive two hot dogs and condiment packets. Fans must register in advance by emailing amanda.dove@wsdash.com.

Vehicles enter through Truist Stadium's main entrance from Broad Street and unregistered vehicles will be turned away. Food service will run from 4:00 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

"Food scarcity continues to be a major issue for our community. In partnership with Truist, we were able to develop a giveaway that hopefully can help ease the burden for some residents" said Dash President, C.J. Johnson.

Dash staff members will follow all CDC and State Health recommendations for food preparation and customer interactions during the giveaways.

The Winston-Salem Dash 2021 season will begin on Tuesday, May 4 at home against the Rome Braves.

The Winston-Salem Dash are the Class A-Advanced Minor League affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. For more information, please call 336-714-2287 or visit www.wsdash.com.

