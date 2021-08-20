Daschbach's Two Home Runs Power Bowie to Win in Extras

Andrew Daschbach launched his first two home runs at the Double-A level to power the Bowie Baysox (54-37) to a 5-3 win over the Reading Fightin Phils (36-57) in 10 innings at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Cadyn Grenier got the scoring started for Bowie, doubling with two outs in the fourth and scoring one batter later on a Malquin Canelo RBI single. Daschbach added his first home run, a solo shot in the sixth, and Shayne Fontana scored on a Patrick Dorrian RBI single in seventh.

The Baysox headed into the ninth with a two-run lead, but Madison Stokes homered off Diogenes Almengo with a man on base to tie the game and send it to extras. That set up Daschbach for his second home run, a two-run shot in the top of the 10th. Almengo returned for the home half of the 10th and got Brock Stassi to ground into a double play to end the game.

Mickey Jannis shined in his first start with the Baysox, throwing six innings and allowing just one run on five hits with two walks and two strikeouts.

Tim Naughton added a scores inning in relief, and righty Tyler Burch, making his debut with Bowie after being promoted from Aberdeen earlier this week, tossed a scoreless eighth.

Bowie and Reading will play a single-admission doubleheader on Saturday, with the first pitch of game one set for 4:15 p.m. Gray Fenter (4-2, 6.50 ERA) will get the start in game one at FirstEnergy Stadium, and Kyle Brnovich (0-1, 4.25 ERA) will start in game two for the Baysox.

The Baysox return home on August 24th for 12 straight games at Prince George's Stadium.

