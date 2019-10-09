Darvill to Represent Team Canada During Olympic Bid

October 9, 2019 - American Association (AA) - Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release





WINNIPEG, MB - Winnipeg Goldeyes' infielder Wes Darvill has been selected to the Canadian National Team for the upcoming World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) Premier12 tournament.

The 2019 WBSC Premier12 takes place November 2nd-17th and features the top-12 ranked nations in the world. Canada joins Australia, Cuba, and South Korea in "Group C," and begins pool play on November 6th against the Cuban National Team at Korea's Gocheok Sky Dome.

The remaining eight participants include national teams from the Dominican Republic, Japan, Mexico, Netherlands, Puerto Rico, Taiwan, United States, and Venezuela.

The top finisher from the Americas and the top finisher from the Asia/Oceania region each receive a berth at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.

Darvill enjoyed an all-star season for the Goldeyes in 2019, hitting .317 with 66 runs scored, 21 doubles, seven home runs, and 34 RBI in 88 games. The Langley, British Columbia native finished second in the American Association with 26 stolen bases (one behind the league lead), and was caught stealing just twice. Darvill ranked 12th in wins above replacement (WAR) among position players at 3.3, and was third in defensive WAR among infielders at 0.49.

"I'm honoured once again to represent my country," said Darvill. "I'm extremely excited to take the field with these guys and play for a spot in the Olympics."

The 28-year-old Darvill excelled at two positions, posting a .990 fielding percentage in 47 games at shortstop (two errors) and a .968 mark in 42 games at third base (four errors). Darvill was the North Division's starting shortstop at the American Association All-Star Game in July. Having started at third base during the 2017 All-Star Game, Darvill became just the second player in the 14-year history of the league to start multiple all-star games at different infield positions.

2019 was Darvill's third overall season with the Goldeyes. Originally drafted by the Chicago Cubs as a fifth-round pick in 2009, Darvill played seven years in the Cubs' farm system before helping Winnipeg to back-to-back American Association championships in 2016 and 2017. Following the 2017 season, Darvill's contract was purchased by the Los Angeles Dodgers where he went on to reach the Triple-A level for the first time in his career.

Darvill helped the Canadian National Team to a Silver Medal finish at the 2019 Pan-Am Games in Lima, Peru. In six tournament games, Darvill was 9-for-27 (.333) with eight runs scored, a home run, and eight RBI. Previously, Darvill was a member of the Canadian Junior National Team.

Former Goldeyes Dylan Rheault (2016) and Evan Rutckyj (2017) were also selected to the team, as was Brandon Marklund who signed with the Goldeyes in January 2019 before having his contract purchased by the Kansas City Royals.

The Winnipeg Goldeyes open the 2020 season next May. For information on 2020 season tickets, 10-game mini packs, and group tickets, call the Goldeyes' office at (204) 982-BASE, or visit the Goldeyes' official website at www.goldeyes.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from October 9, 2019

Darvill to Represent Team Canada During Olympic Bid - Winnipeg Goldeyes

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.