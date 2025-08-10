Darren Yapi FIRST MLS Brace Powers Minnesota United for the Win!
August 10, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
- Minnesota United Come up Short in 2-1 Loss to Colorado Rapids - Minnesota United FC
- Clip Notes- A Queen City Sweep Completed - Charlotte FC
- CLTFC wins fifth straight MLS match; sweep Cincy in Queen City Derby - Charlotte FC
- Down to 10 Men, FC Cincinnati Succumbs to Charlotte FC - FC Cincinnati
- RSL Falls 2-1 at New York Red Bulls as Early Gozo Goal, Cabral PK Save Unable to Overcome Chaotic Ending - Real Salt Lake
- Colorado Rapids Call up Sydney Wathuta on Third Short-Term Agreement for Match against Minnesota United - Colorado Rapids
- Sounders FC Faces the LA Galaxy in Sunday Night Matchup at Dignity Health Sports Park - Seattle Sounders FC
- Preston Judd's stoppage-time goal propels Quakes to victory over second-place 'Caps - San Jose Earthquakes
- White scores his 100th career goal in setback - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
