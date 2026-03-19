Darren Sidoel: USL League One Goal of the Winner: Week 2
Published on March 19, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
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Every week, a fan-voted goal is highlighted from USL League One action. Don't forget to vote ahead of Wednesday at midnight!
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United Soccer League One Stories from March 19, 2026
- Developing Talent: Corpus Christi FC Shows Athletes a Path to the Professional Rank - Corpus Christi FC
- Fort Wayne Football Club, Coca-Cola Consolidated Announce Multiyear Partnership to Bring Beloved Beverages to Fort Wayne FC Park - Fort Wayne FC
- Chattanooga Red Wolves SC Announce Three USL Academy Contract Signings - Chattanooga Red Wolves SC
- Fort Wayne FC's DaMarcus Beasley, Mike Avery Participate in St. Patrick's Day Festivities as Parade's Grand Marshals - Fort Wayne FC
- Sarasota Paradise Announces Snowbird Derby vs Portland Hearts of Pine - Sarasota Paradise
- Portland Hearts of Pine Announce 2026 Schedule Updates - Portland Hearts of Pine
- Corpus Christi FC Announces Move to Temporary Facility for 2026 USL League One Season - Corpus Christi FC
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