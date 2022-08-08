Darrar Returns for Fifth Season

August 8, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release







HUNTSVILLE, AL - Head Coach Glenn Detulleo announced today that forward Rob Darrar has re-signed for the 2022-23 season.

After setting career highs in goals, assists, and points, Darrar looks to continue his scoring ways. In his four seasons with the Havoc, Rob has amassed 191 points in 189 games played placing him 6th all-time among Havoc players.

Darrar is the fourth returning player to sign on for the 2022-23 season. Keep an eye on the Havoc's social media to stay up to date!

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from August 8, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.