Darrar Returns for 2021-22 Season

HUNTSVILLE, AL - Head Coach Glenn Detulleo has signed Rob Darrar for the 2021-22 season.

The 27-year-old forward from Monroe Township, NJ has played his entire SPHL career with the Havoc netting 133 points in 133 games. Before the point-per-game forward came to Rocket City, he helped lead the University of Vermont Catamounts. With the Catamounts

Darrar earned Second-team All-SPHL for the 2020 season which saw him score 41 points in 42 games during the shortened season. Darrar is the fourth returning Havoc player from last season.

