Darrar Becomes the Overtime Hero

March 31, 2023 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release







HUNTSVILLE, AL - The Huntsville Havoc edged out the Pensacola Ice Flyers 4-3 in an overtime victory at the Roto-Rooter Ice at Propst Arena on Friday.

After a tight first period, Pensacola's Herrmann scored the opening goal at 1:12, with Huntsville's Martinsen responding just under a minute later. Atkins put the Ice Flyers ahead again with a goal at 8:42.

The second period remained scoreless, but the third period saw a surge in action. Huntsville's Palmer tied the game with a goal at 8:20, before Piacentini scored a power-play goal at 16:29 to put the Havoc in the lead. However, Pensacola's Olynek evened the score at 19:29 to send the game into overtime.

In the extra period, Huntsville's Darrar scored the game-winning goal at 0:43 on a power play, securing the victory for the home team.

Huntsville outshot Pensacola 50-18, with Arvanitis making 46 saves for the Ice Flyers and Milosek stopping 15 for the Havoc.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from March 31, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.