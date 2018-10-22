Darling Assigned to Charlotte for Conditioning

RALEIGH, NC - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has activated goaltender Scott Darling from injured reserve and assigned him to the American Hockey League's Charlotte Checkers for a conditioning stint.

Darling, 29, suffered a lower-body injury in Carolina's final exhibition game against the Nashville Predators on Sept. 30, and was placed on injured reserve on October 3. He is expected to start for Charlotte on Wednesday, when the Checkers visit the Utica Comets. Darling (6'5", 226 lbs.) was 1-0-0 with a 1.97 goals-against average and .938 save percentage in the preseason prior to his injury.

The Hurricanes visit the Detroit Red Wings tonight at 7:30 p.m. (FOX Sports Carolinas, Hurricanes Radio Network). Carolina returns home to host the San Jose Sharks at PNC Arena on Friday at 7:30 p.m. For information about Hurricanes ticket packages, please visit www.CarolinaHurricanes.com/tickets, or call 1-866-NHL-CANES (1-866-645-2263).

