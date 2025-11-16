Darius Brown Throws the Lob to Luke Travers to Win the Game for the Cleveland Charge
Published on November 15, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)
Cleveland Charge YouTube Video
Check out the Cleveland Charge Statistics
NBA G League Stories from November 15, 2025
- Blue Coats Fall to Swarm, 145-129 - Delaware Blue Coats
- Stars Drop First Game of 2025-26 Season at San Diego - Salt Lake City Stars
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cleveland Charge Stories
- Charge Down the Herd
- Charge Opens the Doors to Public Hall for Home Opening Weekend
- Charge Nab First Win of the Season
- Charge Fall in Iowa
- Charge Defeated in Season Opener