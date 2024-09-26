Dar for The| USL Championship Goal of the Week, Week 29 Winner

September 26, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Birmingham Legion FC YouTube Video







• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.