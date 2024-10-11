Dany Garcia: Atleta Para la Vida

As a co-owner of the United Football League (UFL), Dany Garcia takes immense pride in the way the league reflects and celebrates the culture of its fanbase, particularly in seeing the vibrant connection with the Hispanic community.

Dany's own journey is deeply rooted in her heritage as the daughter of Cuban immigrants who came to the United States in the late 1960s. She credits John and Chela Quintana, her maternal grandmother and step-grandfather, as the caretakers of her family's special moments and traditions. Weekends and holidays were usually spent at their Brooklyn home surrounded by extended family and friends, playing dominoes and enjoying music and favorite dishes such as Congri con Lechón, Bistec de Palomilla, pastelitos de queso y guayaba, and Papa Rellena.

"They nurtured an environment that shaped many of my happiest memories growing up," said Garcia. "They taught me the impact of what a warm and loving culture can provide - the connection and the delight. It has a direct impact on the environment I strive to create within any of the organizations I build or have the joy of being a part of. There is power in having a culture that is distinct with its own specific characteristics as well as with the warmth and closeness to foster community, connection, and possibility."

While her family gatherings helped provide a foundation for the climate established with Garcia's success, her relentless drive to keep trying, no matter the circumstances, was spurred by a different event.

"I remember finishing last in a swim meet as a child, feeling my father's disappointment," shared Garcia.

Hiram Garcia Sr. set a daily example of hard work to provide for Dany and her family. He wasn't upset that his daughter did not win the race but concerned that she had not practiced enough to keep from finishing last.

"That moment fueled me," stated Garcia. "It taught me to keep asking, 'What can I do to do that better?' This determination has shaped my work ethic and values, constantly pushing me to expand my own potential and help others do the same. It's a reflection of my heritage and the perseverance of immigrant daughters everywhere."

No longer a collegiate athlete and retired from professional bodybuilding, Garcia remains driven to evolve and now competes as an "Athlete for Life" in the various seasons it puts forth.

Physically, she continues to prove this to herself each morning with a one or two hour workout. Then centered and with a clear head, Garcia is able to mentally compete as the CEO and Founder of The Garcia Companies and the multiple brands in their portfolio.

"Be unapologetically loud and audacious in your dreams," encouraged Dany. "When I had the chance to acquire what was then the XFL, I wasn't focused on being the first woman to own a major U.S. league-I was driven by what I knew I could accomplish through the power of football," said Garcia. "I saw the potential to change the lives of these athletes through sports, and that vision has guided every step of this journey. Each moment, from that decision to where we are now with the UFL, has opened new chapters of opportunity. So, when you get the chance to dream big and be bold, seize it-you never know how many doors it will open for you and those around you."

The UFL's fanbase, particularly in cities like Arlington, San Antonio, and Houston, embodies that sense of boldness and pride.

"Fan groups like the Banditos in Arlington and Mariachi Man in San Antonio bring an incredible sense of unity, pride, and tradition that amplifies the entire game-day experience," said Garcia. "There's something so powerful about walking through spaces where vibrant traditions, values, and stories are celebrated. It's a reminder that Hispanic heritage is not just alive but thriving and a reflection of the deep connection we aim to create between the UFL and our fans."

