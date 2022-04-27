Danville Otterbots Announce Goodyear's Good Seats Program, Donating 600 Tickets to Non-Profits

April 27, 2022 - Appalachian League (ApL) - Danville Otterbots News Release







As the Danville Otterbots prepare to host Appalachian League Opening Night on June 2, the club is pleased to announce a new ticket donation program presented by the Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company: the Goodyear's Good Seats program. Thanks to Goodyear, 20 tickets to all 2022 Otterbots home games will be provided to local non-profit and youth-focused organizations, free of charge.

Effective immediately, all local 501(c)(3) organizations and youth-focused programs can visit the Otterbots website to apply for free tickets through the Goodyear's Good Seats program. Organization representatives can select up to three games they wish to attend, and an Otterbots ticket representative will reply with availability. Twenty tickets for each home game will be given directly to the organization, providing 600 tickets to local fans over the course of the 2022 campaign.

"The Goodyear Tire & Rubber company has proven time and time again that they are more than just Danville's largest employer-they are one of the largest supporters of the Danville community," said general manager Austin Scher. "To be able to provide 600 tickets to fans who otherwise may not have been able to cheer on the Otterbots in person this season is absolutely incredible, and we are proud to partner with Goodyear on this incredible initiative. I, for one, am looking forward to visiting the Goodyear's Good Seats section every night during the season to meet our newest fans!"

The Goodyear's Good Seats section will be marked with seat stickers featuring the Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company name. Everyone's favorite otter, Scotter, will make nightly trips to the seats to interact with the youth and adults in the section, and Otterbots Coordinator of Fun, Wyatt Sutton, will look to the seats to find contestants for the team's on-field promotions that take place between each inning break.

"Goodyear has been a proud member of the Danville community for more than 55 years, and as the largest manufacturer in the surrounding area, giving back to our community has always been an important part of our plant's legacy," said Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company manufacturing director Dave Cumbo. "We feel honored to be able to continue that tradition through Goodyear's Good Seats program, and help to give the memorable experience of attending a baseball game to those who may not be able to have it otherwise."

All non-profit and youth-focused organizations can apply for tickets through the Goodyear's Good Seats program immediately. The application form can be found under the "Community" tab at www.danvilleotterbots.com.

As Opening Night on June 2 approaches, the Otterbots have more news on ballpark improvements and community programming set to be announced in the coming weeks. Single-game tickets will be available in early May.

Otterbots season tickets, flex packs, group outings and corporate partnerships are currently available for the 2022 season. For more information, call 434-554-4487, email austin@danvilleotterbots.com, or stop by the front office.

• Discuss this story on the Appalachian League message board...





Appalachian League Stories from April 27, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.