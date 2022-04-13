Danville Otterbots Announce 2022 Promotions Schedule

April 13, 2022 - Appalachian League (ApL) - Danville Otterbots News Release







Bigger, Better, BOTter! With the June 2nd Appalachian League Opening Night in Danville approaching, the Otterbots are proud to announce the first wave of their 2022 promotions schedule. With weekly specials recurring all seven days a week and daily theme nights planned for all home games, the Otterbots unique brand of entertainment promises fun for ALL over the course of the 2022 campaign.

Weekly Specials:

Monday : New in 2022, the Otterbots will make every Monday home game a MAD MONEY MONDAY! One mystery concessions item and one mystery merchandise item will be steeply discounted. Stay tuned to @GoOtterbots across social platforms before each Monday home game to find out what will be on sale! Each Monday contest will also feature an interactive game for fans to enjoy throughout the evening with opportunities to win prizes as you cheer on the BOTS.

Tuesday : Returning to the ballpark this summer, $2 TUESDAYS presented by Jesse Jones! Enjoy $2 concessions items every Tuesday including Jesse Jones hot dogs, cotton candy, chips, candy, and more!

Wednesday : New in 2022, every Wednesday will be an ALL FAITHS NIGHT, with ticket specials in place for local houses of worship and religious organizations to enjoy games together. What better place to have a small group meeting or devotional session than at the ballpark? Gates will open 30 minutes early for all faith groups each Wednesday, with seating sections set aside to spend time together before gates open to the public. For more information on ticket deals, email wyatt@danvilleotterbots.com.

Thursday : They're baaaaaaaack-THIRSTY THURSDAYS make their triumphant return in 2022, presented by KG Graphics! Enjoy BOTS baseball from The Wreck, our ballpark bar, with draft beer starting at just $1. Draft beer specials begin when gates open and last until the last call for alcohol. Each Thirsty Thursday, the first 250 fans to purchase a beer get a free Otterbots koozie, presented by KG Graphics. Come one, come all-cheer on the BOTS with the cheapest beer and coolest bar in town!

Friday : You guessed it, it's baaaaaack-CI-DAY FRIDAYS, presented by Bold Rock Hard Cider, will once again provide incredible value and unmatched thirst-quenching to BOTS fans every Friday. Enjoy $3 Bold Rock products throughout the ballpark each and every Friday, thanks to our friends at Bold Rock Hard Cider!

Saturday : Time to start planning to kick off every weekend with the Otterbots: every Saturday will be a STUPENDOUS SATURDAY! Each Saturday home game will feature a giveaway item, so get to the gates early and have some fun with us!

Sunday : Get ready to avoid the Sunday scaries with a double promotion every Sunday: SCOTTER'S KID'S CLUB will return on Sundays this summer, with different activities for young Bots fans planned throughout the season. But we didn't stop there-we wouldn't want any members of the family to feel left out. Every Sunday will also be a BARK IN THE PARK! Bring the pups, bring the kids, stick around for KIDS RUN THE BASES postgame, and cap off your weekends at the ballpark!

Daily Theme Nights:

Thursday, June 2nd : OPENING NIGHT! Celebrate year 2 of the Otterbots as we roll out the blue carpet for the best fans in baseball. You won't want to miss the biggest party Danville has ever seen!

Friday, June 3rd : FIRST FRIDAY & SNEAKERHEAD NIGHT. The party doesn't stop on Opening Night-come out and celebrate the First Friday and Ci-Day Friday of the season with a tiki bar and DJ at The Wreck, and activities set up all across the concourse. It's also our Sneakerhead Night, so dig in the closet and break out the pair you've been waiting to show off. Wyatt, our Coordinator of Fun, will lead a sneaker fashion show on the field, and Austin, our GM and resident sneakerhead, will pick out the best pair of the night.

Thursday, June 9th : PRIDE NIGHT, presented by Collidescope. Join the Otterbots for our Second Annual Pride Night! All are welcome at all Otterbots games, and the entire organization is excited to celebrate Pride Month at the ballpark. Love is love, and we all love the Otterbots!

Monday, June 13th : BOTS MADNESS. Join us for the first Mad Money Monday in Otterbots history, and get to the ballpark early to enjoy the basketball x baseball crossover we've all been waiting for! Brackets will be available at the gate, and prizes will be awarded to the top three finishers of our BOTS MADNESS tournament.

Our mini-hoop will be set up in the ballpark atrium, so start practicing for the first ever BOTS Slam Dunk Contest!

Tuesday, June 14th : DAY GAME. Gates open at 10:00 AM and first pitch will be thrown at 11:00 AM for our annual Day Game. Ticket specials and bagged lunches are available for local camps and day schools, and inflatables from Extreme Bounce will be all over the concourse! Skip work, bring the family, and enjoy some day baseball with the BOTS!

Friday, June 17th : ROCK EM SOCK EM NIGHT. Otterbots. Sock Puppets. Nostalgia. Enjoy $3 Bold Rock products and watch the Otterbots beat the snot out of the Sock Puppets on Rock em Sock em Night. Celebrate the best rivalry in sports with on-field boxing matches and unique merchandise specials!

Saturday, June 18th : CHATHAM HALL FAMILY NIGHT, JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION, TOTE BAG GIVEAWAY. Get to the gates early to snag 1-of-500 Otterbots clear tote bags, presented by Chatham Hall. Be sure to be in your seats before first pitch for a special Juneteenth ceremony, including a presentation on the Danville All-Stars of the Negro American Association.

Sunday, June 19th : FATHER'S DAY CATCH ON THE FIELD. Join us on Father's Day for pregame catch on the field, open to all parents and children. This is your chance to play where the Otterbots play, and to celebrate the parents and children in your life. It will also be the first chance for kids to run the bases in 2022!

Saturday, June 25th : BALLPARK BEACH BASH, CANCER AWARENESS NIGHT, SUNGLASSES AND SUNSCREEN GIVEAWAY. Be one of the first 500 fans through the gates to grab a pair of Otterbots sunglasses, presented by Best Western Windsor Inn & Suites. And don't forget your sunscreen! Cancer Awareness Night and a sunscreen giveaway will be presented by UVA Comprehensive Cancer Center. There will be a pregame parade around the warning track for all survivors in attendance, beach activities set up along the concourse, and fun for the whole family!

Sunday, June 26th : BALLPARK SCAVENGER HUNT. All children 14 & under will be invited to partake in our second annual ballpark scavenger hunt, with special Otterbots prizes awarded to the top three finishers.

Learn about the Otterbots, the game of baseball, and the long history of the sport in Danville while enjoying time with your four-legged friends at the ballpark!

Saturday, July 2nd : SUPER SECRET INDEPENDENCE DAY GIVEAWAY. Let the suspense build. Feel it in your bones. Just be ready to be one of the first 500 fans through the gates to kick off Independence Day Weekend with the Otterbots.

Sunday, July 3rd : INDEPENDENCE DAY STARS & STRIPES SPECTACULAR. Baseball. Fireworks. America. Need we say more?

Thursday, July 7th : SUMMER ST. PATRICK'S DAY. Top o' the ballgame to ya! Wear your favorite green shirt, pregame to your favorite Irish Rovers song, and come celebrate Summer St. Patrick's Day with $1 beers at the ballpark!

Friday, July 8th : BACHELOR NIGHT. No, Clayton won't be here. We didn't want him. We'll be sourcing a lucky bachelor on our social pages, followed by six lucky bachelorettes who will fight for his heart. Each bachelorette will compete with our bachelor in our on-field promotions during the 1st-6th innings, so be ready to cheer on your favorite! The first rose ceremony will see the selection of three lucky finalists. Our bachelor will sing Take Me Out To The Ballgame with our finalists, before the lucky winner is chosen with a full bouquet of roses to cap off the 7th inning stretch. But the fun doesn't end there...

Saturday, July 9th : DATE NIGHT, T-SHIRT GIVEAWAY. The lucky couple from Bachelor Night will have their first official date at the ballpark on Date Night. But they won't be secluded in the reserved seats, they'll be served a candlelit dinner on top of the home dugout in front of a full Otterbots crowd. Wyatt will lead a vow renewal ceremony on the field for all couples in attendance, and the first 500 fans through the gate will get a "Better Together" limited edition Otterbots t-shirt!

Sunday, July 10th : SPLASH SUNDAY. Cap off a love-filled weekend with water slides and foam pits on the concourse from Extreme Bounce. Scotter will be making his way through select sections of the seating bowl with a super soaker, so wear your swimsuit and celebrate a summer splash with us!

Monday, July 11th : BASEBALL BINGO. Our second Mad Money Monday of the season will feature baseball bingo for all in attendance, with one-of-a-kind Otterbots prizes ready for the winners. Single by an Otterbots infielder? B7. Strikeout by an Otterbots pitcher? O69. Cheer on the Bots, play the bingo, win the prizes!

Thursday, July 21st : THE OFFICE NIGHT. The most watched TV show in the country, the most fun baseball team in the country, all at once. Enjoy Casino Night at The Wreck, Cafe Disco at the concessions stand, Stress Relief with pregame yoga, and Bears, Beats, Battlestar Galactica all night long!

Thursday, July 28th : WRONG SPORT NIGHT. The Sock Puppets are coming to town, unfortunately. Last season, they brought a football to throw around before we walked them off on July 3rd. To honor them being confused about what sport they're playing, it's Wrong Sport Night at the ballpark!

Monday, August 1st : MYSTERY MONDAY. Where's Scotter? Who did it? What did they use? Celebrate the last Mad Money Monday of the season with the Otterbots version of Clue, and tell us what on earth could have happened to Scotter! One lucky fan who solves the mystery will go home with a ball autographed by the 2022 Otterbots!

Friday, August 5th : READERS APPRECIATION NIGHT, FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS, SCHOOL SUPPLY DRIVE. Celebrate our students with a triple-stacked promotion on our last Ci-Day Friday of the season! All Danville Public Schools students who Read Around the Bases during our summer reading program get a free ticket and t-shirt, and will be celebrated with a pregame parade around the warning track. Local football teams are invited to the ballpark to enjoy time together before the season kicks off, and the Bots will be collecting school supplies to provide to local students prior to the 2022-2023 school year.

Saturday, August 6th : FAN APPRECIATION NIGHT, OTTERBOTS AMBASSADOR NIGHT, SECRET GIVEAWAY NIGHT. T-shirts, sunglasses, and tote-bags are awesome, yes, but can they compete with our secret giveaway to cap off the 2022 regular season? Stay tuned! The Otterbots will show appreciation to the best fans in baseball with Fan Appreciation Night, including surprise giveaways, concessions, and merchandise specials. The last game of the season will also be Otterbots Ambassador Night, with special offers in place for all nationwide Official Otterbots Ambassadors. AMBASSADORS, ASSEMBLE!

If that wasn't enough for you, we've got more promotions coming your way. See a game that wasn't highlighted? Just you wait. Just. You. Wait.

As Opening Night on June 2nd approaches, the Otterbots have more news on ballpark improvements and community programming set to be announced in the coming weeks. Single game tickets will be available in early May.

Otterbots Season Tickets, Flex Packs, Group Outings, and Corporate Partnerships are currently available for the 2022 season. For more information, call 434-554-4487, email austin@danvilleotterbots.com, or stop by the front office.

• Discuss this story on the Appalachian League message board...





Appalachian League Stories from April 13, 2022

Danville Otterbots Announce 2022 Promotions Schedule - Danville Otterbots

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.