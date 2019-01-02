Danville Braves Announce 2019 Coaching Staff

DANVILLE, Va. - The Atlanta Braves today announced the 2019 coaching staffs for their minor league affiliates, with former Danville Braves player Anthony NuÃ±ez assigned to manage the D-Braves during the upcoming season. NuÃ±ez spent the 2018 season as a coach on the Rome Braves staff that posted a 71-65 record and won the first half of the Southern Division of the South Atlantic League. NuÃ±ez, a Dominican Republic native, played for the D-Braves in 2013 and was a coach with Danville in 2016.

Originally signed by the Braves back in 2008, NuÃ±ez spent seven seasons in the Braves minor league system reaching Advanced Single-A Lynchburg in 2013 and 2014. Following his playing career, he started work as a coach in the Braves system in 2015. NuÃ±ez will be making his managerial debut in 2019 and he becomes the third former D-Braves player to manage the team following Jonathan Schuerholz (2012, 2013) and Barrett Kleinknecht (2018).

Two new members to the staff will join NuÃ±ez in Danville in 2019 - pitching coach Jason Stanford and hitting coach Danny Santiesteban. Stanford, who comes to the Braves after serving as pitching coach with Single-A West Virginia Power of the Pirates organization, pitched in 23 games over three seasons for the Cleveland Indians as part of his nine-year playing career. Santiesteban is no stranger to the Appalachian League having played for the Elizabethton Twins in 2005. He comes to Danville after spending 2018 in the same role with the DSL Braves. Joining the staff as a coach will be Connor Narron who is making his coaching debut after retiring from his playing career in the Orioles and Brewers organization.

Athletic trainer Koji Kanemura will join the D-Braves staff after spending 2017 and 2018 with the Johnson City Cardinals.

