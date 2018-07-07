Looking for stats?



Dansk Re-Signs with Vegas

July 7, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release

GLENVIEW, Ill. - The Vegas Golden Knights announced Friday that goaltender Oscar Dansk has signed a two-year contract to stay with the organization.

Dansk, who was a restricted free agent, started and finished the 2017-18 season with the Chicago Wolves in the American Hockey League. The Stockholm, Sweden, native posted a 13-3-1 record with a 2.44 goals-against average and a .918 save percentage in 20 games during the regular season and handled the net for the Wolves' first two Calder Cup Playoff games.

Between stints with the Wolves, the 24-year-old Dansk made his National Hockey League debut with Vegas and contributed a 3-0-0 record with a 1.78 GAA and .946 save percentage in four appearances. He earned a 32-save shutout against the Colorado Avalanche on Oct. 27, which represented the first shutout in Golden Knights history.

The Wolves are entering their 25th anniversary season and the year-long celebration includes free parking for the fans. To learn more about the benefits that come with season-ticket packages, visit ChicagoWolves.com or call 1-800-THE-WOLVES.

