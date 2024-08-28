Dans Les Coulisses Du Repêchage LNH : Tomas Lavoie

August 28, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles YouTube Video







Faits Saillants / Highlights

• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...





Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from August 28, 2024

Mooseheads Roster Reduced to 25 - Halifax Mooseheads

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.