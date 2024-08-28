Dans Les Coulisses Du Repêchage LNH : Tomas Lavoie
August 28, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)
Cape Breton Eagles YouTube Video
Faits Saillants / Highlights
Check out the Cape Breton Eagles Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...
Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from August 28, 2024
- Mooseheads Roster Reduced to 25 - Halifax Mooseheads
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.