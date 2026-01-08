Daniss Jenkins Dished out a Career-High 15 AST off the Bench for Pistons!
Published on January 8, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Motor City Cruise YouTube Video
Check out the Motor City Cruise Statistics
NBA G League Stories from January 8, 2026
- Kings Defend Throne against Vipers - Rio Grande Valley Vipers
- Hayes Sets Assists Record in Charge Defeat - Cleveland Charge
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Motor City Cruise Stories
- Cruise Set Franchise Records in Victory over Bulls
- FanDuel Sports Network to Televise and Stream Motor City Cruise Home Games
- Bulls Victorious over Cruise
- Lanier's Buzzer-Beater Lifts Cruise Past Skyhawks
- Motor City Cruise Reveal 2025-26 Tip-Off, Theme Night and Promotional Schedule for Fifth Anniversary Season