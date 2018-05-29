Daniel Jacob Appointed Assistant Coach with the Laval Rocket

May 29, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Laval Rocket News Release





LAVAL - The Laval Rocket have appointed Daniel Jacob as an assistant coach with the club. Prior to joining the Rocket, Jacob assisted head coach Joël Bouchard in the same capacity behind the bench of the QMJHL's Blainville-Boisbriand Armada for the last four seasons.

"Daniel and I developed a productive relationship and worked extremely well together during our four years coaching the Armada, and I am excited about him joining our coaching staff in Laval," said Joël Bouchard. "Daniel is a young, innovative and resourceful coach with a solid hockey background. His years as a player and the knowledge he acquired coaching on the international stage will be invaluable assets for our future success. I'm pleased to have Daniel by my side at the professional level. The search for another assistant to fulfill the remaining coaching position will continue in the coming weeks."

Daniel Jacob, 37, worked alongside Bouchard to lead the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada to back-to-back President Cup Final appearances over the past two seasons. With Jacob on staff, the Armada never missed the playoffs, posting an impressive 160-80-18-14 record, and winning the Jean-Rougeau Trophy last season as the QMJHL's regular season champions.

His excellent work at the Junior level didn't go unnoticed and eventually led to an opportunity with Hockey Canada. Jacob was selected to join the coaching staff for the gold medal-winning Men's National Under-17 Team at the 2017 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Tournament.

Prior to making his coaching debut, the St-Jean-sur-Richelieu native suited up for four seasons with the McGill University Redmen after a short stint with the QMJHL's Drummondville Voltigeurs. During his time in the Canadian collegiate ranks with McGill, the former defenseman recorded 37 points (16 goals, 21 assists) and added 369 penalty minutes in 108 contests. He also sported the colours of the AHL's San Antonio Rampage and Austria's Innsbruck HC before ending his playing career.

Daniel Jacob graduated from McGill University with a kinesiology degree. He also served as director of the McGill Redmen Hockey School for four years.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 29, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.