Daniel Amesbury Called up to ECHL

DANBURY - The baddest man in hockey is headed to the East Coast League! The Danbury Hat Tricks are proud to announce the call up of Daniel Amesbury to the Fort Wayne Komets of the ECHL.

Daniel "Diamond Hands" Amesbury appeared in nine games with the Hat Tricks this season recording a team-high 72 penalty minutes and scoring two goals including a game-winner on Oct. 28 versus Carolina.

During the Hat Tricks' Championship run last season, Amesbury led all of professional hockey in total penalty minutes with 298 plus 47 in five playoff games. The 33-year-old enforcer put up a professional career-high in penalty minutes and points (1-8-9) after not playing hockey since 2013-14 with the Columbus Cottonmouths (SPHL) and Denver Cutthroats (CHL). Prior to his time with the Hat Tricks, the Canadian played parts of three pro seasons in the SPHL with Columbus.

Amesbury was suspended indefinitely by the Federal Prospects Hockey League on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. No specific incidents were cited in the league's decision to enforce the indefinite suspension. Amesbury was already 12 games into an 18-game suspension which resulted from a hit on Dec. 2 against Motor City.

The 2021 ECHL Champion Fort Wayne Komets are located in Fort Wayne, Indiana and affiliates of the Bakersfield Condors (AHL) and Edmonton Oilers (NHL). The Komets have won ten postseason championships spanning four leagues (CHL, IHL, UHL, ECHL) since their inception in 1952. The Comets have been in the ECHL since 1985. In all of North American professional hockey, only the Original Six teams of the NHL and the Hershey Bears of the AHL have played continuously in the same city with the same name longer than the Komets.

The ECHL (Premier AA) is a 28-team mid-level professional hockey league that has teams spread across the United States and Canada. The ECHL is a tier below the American Hockey League (AHL) and two tiers below the National Hockey League (NHL).

