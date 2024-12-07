Dane Dobbie Powers Calgary with 9 Points

December 7, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Calgary Roughnecks YouTube Video







Dan Dobbie leads Calgary to victory with 5 goals and 4 assists in their win against Halifax.

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from December 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.