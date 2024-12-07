Sports stats



Calgary Roughnecks

Dane Dobbie Powers Calgary with 9 Points

December 7, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Calgary Roughnecks YouTube Video


Dan Dobbie leads Calgary to victory with 5 goals and 4 assists in their win against Halifax.
Check out the Calgary Roughnecks Statistics

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...

National Lacrosse League Stories from December 7, 2024


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Calgary Roughnecks Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central