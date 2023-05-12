Danbury Saves Season, Bests Carolina 6-2

May 12, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Carolina Thunderbirds News Release







DANBURY, CT - A frustrating night for the Carolina Thunderbirds ended in a 6-2 defeat at the hands of the Danbury Hat Tricks in Game 3 of the Commissioner's Cup Final.

Despite big saves from Greg Hussey and spectacular efforts all around, Daniel McKitrick's 2 goals proved to be a huge difference in the outcome.

Both of Carolina's goals came in the first two periods, both from defensemen, and both during 4-on-4 play.

Tucker Firth opened the scoring when he finished off a wrist shot in the early going of the first. After Danbury tied the game, a spectacular individual effort by Joe Kennedy gave Carolina a 2-1 lead.

Danbury answered with five unanswered goals, and Carolina hit three goal posts in the game to boot.

Game 4 will be tomorrow night at 7:00.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from May 12, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.