Danbury Hosts Carolina to Open 2023 at 7:30 PM

Danbury, CT - The Danbury Hat Tricks open up 2023 with a home matchup against the Carolina Thunderbirds on Friday night at 7:30 PM.

Danbury leads the FPHL's Empire Division with a 20-1-2 record for 57 points.

Danbury enters Fridan night's game on a four-game winning streak. Captain Jonny Ruiz is riding a four-game point streak with four goals and two assists for six points in that stretch. He also recently scored his 100th goal in the FPHL. Head Coach Billy McCreary also notched his 50th win as bench boss of the Hat Tricks.

Michael Marchesan is also on a three game point streak, notching four goals and three assists for seven points in that stretch.

Frankie McClendon and Brian Wilson combined for the team's first shutout of the season in the last game played on New Year's Eve.

The Hat Tricks and Thunderbirds have met up three times this season, most recently on November 26th, when the Hat Tricks won 5-3 at the Danbury Arena.

Carolina sits in fourth place in the FPHL's Continental Division with a 15-6-1 record and have one of the three games beating the Hat Tricks on their ledger, when they beat Danbury in Overtime on November 5th in Winston-Salem.

Gus Ford leads the FPHL in scoring with 21 goals and 34 assists for 55 points.

The game will be broadcast on the Danbury Hat Tricks YouTube Channel. Chris Lynch and Jim Cerny will have the call.

The Hat Tricks will be honoring Melanie Frenkel at the game.

Automotive Workers Night: January 6th

Friday, January 6th is Automotive Workers Night sponsored by Texas Roadhouse & Todd Maseratti Alfa Romeo at Danbury Arena! All automotive workers who pre-register will receive a complimentary ticket to that night's game against the Carolina Thunderbirds plus a complimentary beverage and hot dog. Discounted tickets will be available for friends and family.

Pre-game festivities begin at 6pm, with puck drop scheduled for 7:30pm.

