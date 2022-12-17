Danbury Hat Tricks Visit Watertown/NAHL Jr. Hat Tricks Host Northeast

Watertown, NY- The Danbury Hat Tricks complete their two game road with the season's first matchup against the defending Commissioner's Cup Champion Watertown Wolves.

Danbury (16-1-1) sits at 42 points, for first place in the entire FPHL, and four points clear of second place Binghamton in the Empire Division. Watertown (8-10-0) has 21 points in the standings and a 5-4 record on home ice this season.

The Hat Tricks beat the Delaware Thunder in Harrington on Friday night behind a Dustin Jesseau hat trick and a three assist Daniel Amesbury effort. Brian Wilson leads the FPHL in wins (11) is tied with Bailey MacBurnie for the top save percentage spot (.920) and is second in goals against average (2.71)

Puck drops at 7:30 PM. The game will be broadcast on the Watertown Wolves' YouTube Channel.

NAHL Jr. Hat Tricks Host Northeast Generals

Danbury, CT- The Danbury Hat Tricks complete their two game set against the Northeast Generals on Saturday night. Friday night's matchup went to overtime with the Generals earning the OT winner in a 2-1 Final.

Nash Jacobsma extended his point streak to three games and Chase Sandhu scored 45 seconds into the game for the Hat Tricks with a number of excellent and physical shifts throughout the game. Matthew O'Donnell stopped 35 of 37 shots faced in the Hat Tricks net.

The game will be broadcast on Hockey TV. Chris Lynch has the call.

Entry to all NAHL and NA3HL games is complimentary for the 2022-23 season.

