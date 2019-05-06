Danbury Hat Tricks Revealed as FHL's Newest Team

On Friday, May 3rd at 11 AM, the Danbury Hat Tricks of the Federal Hockey League (Class A-level) held their inaugural team launch press conference at Two Steps Downtown Grill in Danbury. With an energetic crowd over 100 fans and dignitaries in attendance, the organization shared their thoughts and vision on a variety of topics including the acquisition of the Danbury Ice Arena, future plans for the arena, the official logo reveal, why the name was selected, and the introduction of the team's Head Coach/General Manager.

Here are the highlights:

Danbury Ice Arena Plans:

Jim Diamond & Bill Diamond of the arena ownership group (DP 110, LLC) discussed future plans including renovations to the arena concourse level, the upgrading of the hospitality and food service, the addition of a concourse level bar, as well a focus on improving the overall fan and customer experience

Jarrod Moses & Chris Buonanno, also partners in the ownership group delivered the news on the event programming and how fans can look forward to an expanded entertainment schedule in the coming years. Among others, a few potentials they include concerts, trade shows, motorcycle ice racing, and the rodeo.

Honored Guests:

PJ Prunity, President & CEO of the Danbury Chamber of Commerce and City Center's Executive Director, Betsy Paynter. Lee Day of Hat City Physical Therapy also spoke and addressed his role with his organization and partnership on the Hat Tricks Medical Coverage.

Why the Hat Tricks Name:

Herm Sorcher (also a member of DP 110, LLC) presented why the team selected the name Hat Tricks

Wanted to connect to the City of Danbury and its hat making history

Wanted to connect to the game of hockey

On the site of the Danbury Ice Arena from 1884-1985 stood both the Foster Brothers Hatting & Mill and the New Hat Company

In the 1940's Toronto Maple Leafs players were awarded a hat for scoring 3-goals in a game

In 1946 Alex Kaleta of the Chicago Blackhawks walked into Sammy Taft's Hat Store in Toronto. They agree if Kaleta scored 3-goals, he would receive a hat. Kaleta scored 4-goals that night - this is considered the official origin of the Hat Trick.

o Most hockey arenas & rinks throughout North America have team named the Hat Tricks in adult and youth hockey leagues, however as the origin of the Hat Trick came about in the 40's there is a better than 50% chance that the original hat given to Alex Kaleta was manufactured in Danbury.

o Our position is there no better team or arena who can claim usage of the name

About the Logo

- Dom Alessandro, of AW Design who also designed the Danbury Trashers, Whalers, & Titans logo's, offered the following insights:

o 5-Diamonds represent Diamond Properties & previous five professional teams in Danbury (Trashers, Stars, Mad Hatters, Whalers, & Titans)

o Logos with hats will always balance - front jersey hat will reverse on shoulder patch

o 3rd Jersey's will feature spell out - Tricks

o Overall team has developed 9-unique logo marks in the set

o Rabbit facing forward has a chipped tooth, sideways view does not

o Rabbit needs a name

Head Coach / General Manager

- Team introduced Billy McCreary as Head Coach/General Manager

o Comes from a hockey family - father played in the National Hockey League, cousin is in the Hockey Hall of Fame as a referee, and other relatives with NHL background both on and off the ice.

o 9-year Minor League professional hockey career

o Won two professional championships - Huntsville Havoc (SPHL) & New Jersey Outlaws (FHL)

o Played collegiately at Providence College & Curry College

o McCreary commented on how exciting it was to play in the DIA as a visiting player and the fans enthusiasm - he's looking forward to being a part of it from the other bench now.

In the coming weeks the team will be releasing the first player signings, ticket information, the jersey design, and team tryout camps.

