Danbury Hat Tricks Player Cards Available for Purchase

January 31, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







Danbury, CT- The Danbury Hat Tricks are thrilled to announce the 2022-23 Hockey Card set is here! A 25 card set for the 2022-23 edition of the Danbury Hat Tricks is available for purchase now. Quantities are limited, so click on the link to get the hockey cards for your favorite players now! The set is $15.00.

Hat Tricks Hosting New Haven Night February 4th

The Danbury Hat Tricks will pay homage to the New Haven Nighthawks by wearing Nighthawks throwback jerseys on Saturday, February 4th at 7PM at the Danbury Ice Arena against the Columbus River Dragons.

The Nighthawks were a beloved minor-league hockey team that called the New Haven Coliseum home for 20 years. They served as minor-league affiliates for the Minnesota North Stars, New York Islanders, New York Rangers and Los Angeles Kings for various periods from 1972-1992.

In partnership with the aptly named New Haven Nighthawks Brewing Company and TK's American Cafe, which used to be based outside of New Haven Coliseum, the Hat Tricks will sport black-and-orange Nighthawks sweaters in their matchup with the Columbus River Dragons before auctioning off their throwbacks after the game.

"It's a wonderful nod to the past," said Jeff Haynes, owner of Nighthawks Brewing Company. "The idea of the [New Haven Nighthawks] beer was to keep the logo, and to someday see a Nighthawk game again. This is the mecca of what we've been trying to do."

An additional piece to the night, former Nighthawk and current Columbus River Dragons Head Coach Jerome Bechard will be in the building.

"I remember TK's being packed after every home game," said Tom Kennedy, owner of TK's American Cafe in Danbury. "Whether it was the Beast of New Haven (AHL) or the New Haven Knights (UHL), fans were always so passionate. And a lot of those Section 14 fans helped form Section 102 in Danbury!"

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from January 31, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.