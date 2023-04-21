Danbury Hat Tricks Open Playoffs Tonight at Elmira Mammoth

Elmira, NY - The postseason is finally here! The Danbury Hat Tricks begin their Commissioner's Cup Chase on Friday night in Game 1 of the 2023 Commissioner's Cup Playoffs against the Elmira Mammoth. The Hat Tricks took all ten regular season matchups against the Mammoth and look to continue their success against their divisional opponents at First Arena.

Danbury is riding an eight game winning streak heading into the postseason.

The game will be broadcast on the Danbury Hat Tricks' YouTube Channel. Chris Lynch has the call.

A group of Hat Tricks fans are bussing up to the game and will be sitting in Section 107 in First Arena! In addition, the Axe Tricks Throwing Lounge and Bar is open for a watch party tonight.

Puck drops at 7:35 in Elmira.

