Danbury Hat Tricks Open FPHL Semi-Finals in Binghamton Tonight

Binghamton, NY - The Danbury Hat Tricks continue their chase for the Commissioner's Cup tonight in Game 1 of the FPHL Semi-Finals Series against the Binghamton Black Bears.

The Hat Tricks won the regular season series against the Black Bears this season, 4-1-1. Binghamton's two wins came on January 21st, 4-3 in overtime in Danbury, and on January 27th, 6-2 in Binghamton. The most recent matchup between the two teams came on February 17th in Binghamton. Danbury won the game 3-2 and claimed the win with three seconds left in regulation thanks to a Lucas DeBenedet tip-in goal.

DeBenedet and Michael Marchesan have piled up seven points in two games so far this postseason, giving them the most points in the FPHL these playoffs. The two, along with Jacob Ratcliffe, recorded four points each in the Hat Tricks' first round series opener in Elmira, spearheading an offense that scored seven goals in both ends of a two- game sweep.

Puck drop is scheduled for 7PM at Visions Veterans Memorial Arena!

The game will be broadcast on the Danbury Hat Tricks' YouTube Channel. Chris Lynch has the call.

