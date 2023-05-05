Danbury Hat Tricks Open Commissioner's Cup Finals in North Carolina

Winston-Salem, NC - The Danbury Hat Tricks open their first trip to the Commissioner's Cup Finals tonight against the Carolina Thunderbirds at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex at 7:35 PM. Danbury got here by sweeping the Elmira Mammoth in the opening round and surviving a war with the Binghamton Black Bears in three games.

Danbury went 3-1-1 against the Thunderbirds this season, splitting their only road trip to North Carolina November 4th and 5th, with a 5-2 win powered by a hat trick by Jonny Ruiz, and a 2-1 overtime loss, grabbing a point thanks to a 41 save effort by Brian Wilson.

Across the three seasons of Hat Tricks Hockey, the team has compiled a 16-8 record against Carolina.

Puck drops at 7:35 PM. The game will be broadcast on the Danbury Hat Tricks YouTube Channel. Chris Lynch has the call.

Tickets for Games Three, Four, and Five of the series at the Danbury Ice Arena are available for purchase.

