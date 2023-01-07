Danbury Hat Tricks Host Saturday Night Hockey vs Carolina at 7PM

Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







Danbury, CT - The Danbury Hat Tricks play the second of a two-game series against the Carolina Thunderbirds and look to bounce back after a 6-3 loss on Friday night, the first loss of the season at home.

Dustin Jesseau scored two goals in last night's game and Jonny Ruiz notched one as well.

Puck drop is at 7PM. The game will be broadcast on the Danbury Hat Tricks YouTube Channel. Chris Lynch and Jim Cerny will have the call.

January 7th: First Responders Appreciation Day

Saturday, January 7th is First Responder Appreciation night at the Danbury Arena sponsored by Reverie Brewing Company and Peachwave of Bethel!

All First Responders who register will receive a complimentary ticket, hot dog, and beverage to that night's Danbury Hat Tricks game against the Carolina Thunderbirds. Additional tickets for friends and family can be acquired.

