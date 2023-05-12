Danbury Hat Tricks Host Game 3 of Finals vs Carolina Tonight

Danbury, CT - The Danbury Hat Tricks host Game 3 of the FPHL's Championship Series at the Danbury Ice Arena against the Carolina Thunderbirds tonight at 7:30 PM.

This is the first home Finals game in Hat Tricks Franchise history.

Carolina leads the series 2-0. Brian Wilson recorded 42 and 44 saves in Games 1 and 2 of the series respectively.

Danbury recorded a 24-2-2 record on home ice in the regular season and has won all three home playoff games in his postseason run.

The game will be broadcast on the Danbury Hat Tricks YouTube Channel. Chris Lynch and Jim Cerny have the call.

Orange Out the Danbury Ice Arena for Game 3!

Hey Hat Tricks fans! Come Orange Out the Danbury Ice Arena with us on Friday! Game 3 of the Commissioner's Cup Championship Series is on Friday night at the Danbury Ice Arena at 7:30 PM and the Hat Tricks are thrilled to welcome our incredible fans to the first home Finals game in Hat Tricks history!

The first 1,000 fans who arrive to the Danbury Arena will get a free orange T-Shirt!

We encourage all our fans to bring their best orange garb to cheer on the Hat Tricks against the Carolina Thunderbirds!

