Danbury Hat Tricks Host Game 2 of FPHL Semi-Finals vs Binghamton Black Bears

April 29, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







Danbury, CT- The Danbury Hat Tricks return home to face the Binghamton Black Bears in Game 2 of the FPHL Semi-Finals on Saturday night at the Danbury Ice Arena at 7 PM.

Binghamton leads the series 1-0 following a 6-1 victory on Friday night in western New York. The Hat Tricks aim for a repeat of their series against Binghamton last season, in which the Hat Tricks lost the first game of the series before rebounding with two of the most memorable games in franchise history to win the series and advance in the Commissioner's Cup Playoffs.

Puck Drop is scheduled for 7 PM. The game will be broadcast on the Danbury Hat Tricks' YouTube Channel. Chris Lynch and Jim Cerny have the call.

Game 3 of the series is scheduled for Monday, May 1st at the Danbury Ice Arena.

