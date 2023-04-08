Danbury Hat Tricks Host Final Regular Season Home Game vs Elmira Mammoth at 7PM

Danbury, CT- The Danbury Hat Tricks host their final regular season home game tonight against the Elmira Mammoth at 7 PM at the Danbury Ice Arena. The Hat Tricks opened their final regular season home stand against Elmira on Friday night with a 4-3 victory. Daniel McKitrick notched a two-goal, three point game in the effort.

Danbury (41-7-5) needs one more regulation win or one more Columbus River Dragon regulation loss to secure the Federal Prospects Hockey League's Regular Season Crown for the first time in franchise history. The Hat Tricks enter their final home game of the regular season 23-2-2 at the Danbury Ice Arena. The Hat Tricks will also be announcing the individual team awards for the season on Saturday night.

Elmira (14-32-6) looks for their first win against the Hat Tricks this season on Saturday night. Thomas Proudlock stopped 46 shots in last night's performance.

The game will be broadcast on the Danbury Hat Tricks YouTube Channel. Chirs Lynch and Jim Cerny have the call.

