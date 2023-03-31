Danbury Hat Tricks Host Delaware Thunder at 7:30 PM

March 31, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







Danbury, CT- The Danbury Hat Tricks host their anti-penultimate home game of the season on Friday night at the Danbury Ice Arena against the Delaware Thunder at 7:30 PM.

Danbury (38-7-5) has won two games in a row and has secured the Empire Division Regular Season Championship, the second regular season division championship in franchise history, after winning the Eastern Division crown in the shortened 2019-20 season. The most recent win came last Sunday against Delaware (6-40-3), in which Thunder goaltender Spencer Kozlowski stopped 63 shots, allowing only three goals on 66 shots faced. Jarod Yau and Connor Woolley each recorded two assists while Lucas DeBenedet potted the game winning goal

This will be the last matchup between the two teams for the 2022-23 season. Danbury has won the previous eight matchups.

The Hat Tricks also recorded the second highest offensive output of the season last Saturday night against the Mississippi Sea Wolves with a total of 9 goals, powered by a 5 goal explosion at the end of the first period.

The game will be broadcast on the Danbury Hat Tricks YouTube channel. Chris Lynch and Jim Cerny have the call.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 31, 2023

Danbury Hat Tricks Host Delaware Thunder at 7:30 PM - Danbury Hat Tricks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.