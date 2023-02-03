Danbury Hat Tricks Host Columbus River Dragons at 7:30

Danbury, CT - The Danbury Hat Tricks open a critical weekend series on Friday night against the Columbus River Dragons at the Danbury Ice Arena at 7:30 PM.

This is the second meeting between the first placed teams in the FPHL's two divisions this season. The Hat Tricks and River Dragons played against each other the first weekend of December and split that series. Danbury claimed the Friday December 2nd matchup 4-3 in the shootout, thanks to two-point games from Jonny Ruiz, Zach Pamalayon, and Gordy Bonnel, and a stellar 48 save effort from Brian Wilson. Columbus answered on Saturday, December 3rd with a 5-0 final, the first Danbury regulation loss of the season to that point and still the only time all season the Hat Tricks have been shut out in a game. to this point in the season.

Danbury enters the weekend 24-4-4, with the fewest regulation losses in the FPHL and good for 71 points, ahead of the 2nd place team in the Empire Division, the Binghamton Black Bears, by five points. Columbus enters the Danbury Arena 26-5-1 and 76 points, the most wins and points in the FPHL.

The game will be broadcast on the Danbury Hat Tricks YouTube Channel. Chris Lynch and Jim Cerny have the call.

