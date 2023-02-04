Danbury Hat Tricks Host Columbus River Dragons at 7:00

Danbury, CT - The Danbury Hat Tricks complete their two-game weekend series against the Columbus River Dragons at 7 PM on Saturday night. Game 1 of the series went the distance with the River Dragons emerging with a 2-1 win in Overtime.

It's New Haven Night at the Danbury Arena, and the Hat Tricks will be wearing specially designed New Haven Nighthawk jerseys.

Puck drop is scheduled for 7. The game will be broadcast on the Danbury Hat Tricks YouTube Channel.

