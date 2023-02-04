Danbury Hat Tricks Fall in OT to River Dragons

Danbury, CT- Friday Night promised a spirited and excellent matchup between the FPHL's first place teams. The Continental Division leading Columbus River Dragons and Empire Division leading Danbury Hat Tricks met expectations, offering a brilliant goaltending matchup.

Danbury's Brian Wilson and Columbus' Breandan Colgan made a great series of excellent saves to thrill the Danbury crowd and send the matchup the distance. Colgan stopped 28 shots while Wilson stopped 33. The three goals that went in were aided by wild bounces, leading to the goaltenders fighting the ice, and occasionally their teammates throughout the game.

Michael Marchesan's second period goal went in off the skate of Columbus defender Paul Fregeau at the 5:37 mark of the frame. Luke Richards notched an assist on the goal.

Columbus tied the game at the 7:36 mark of the third period courtesy of Thomas Aldworth's efforts. The shot knuckled on Brian Wilson and found its way into the twine.

Danbury killed all Columbus power plays in the game while the River Dragons did not take a penalty from the middle point of the second period through to the end of the game.

In overtime, both teams got a few good chances, but the final score rolled over Brian Wilson's glove arm and ended the night in heartbreaking fashion for the Hat Tricks and uplifting fashion for Columbus. Cody Rodgers did the honors at the 2:54 mark of the frame to improve the River Dragons to 27-5-1 and drop the Hat Tricks to 24-4-5. This is Columbus' fourth overtime win this season.

The teams complete their weekend series at the Danbury Arena on Saturday night. Puck drops at 7PM.

