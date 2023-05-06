Danbury Hat Tricks Face Thunderbirds in Game 2 of Finals Series Tonight

May 6, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







Winston-Salem, NC- The Danbury Hat Tricks and Carolina Thunderbirds meet in Game Two of the Commissioner's Cup Championship Series at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex tonight at 6:05 PM.

Carolina took Game 1 on Friday night 6-2. Brendan Sheehan and Gordie Bonnel each scored goals while Brian Wilson stopped 42 shots to open the first Finals appearance in franchise history.

The Thunderbirds lead the series 1-0 and the Hat Tricks aim to even the series!

Puck drops at 6:05 PM. The game will be broadcast on the Danbury Hat Tricks YouTube Channel. Chris Lynch has the call.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from May 6, 2023

Danbury Hat Tricks Face Thunderbirds in Game 2 of Finals Series Tonight - Danbury Hat Tricks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.