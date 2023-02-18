Danbury Hat Tricks Complete Road Swing in Watertown at 7:30 PM

Watertown, NY- The Danbury Hat Tricks complete their extended road trip Saturday night in Watertown against the Watertown Wolves at 7:30 PM. Danbury looks to build on their momentum earned in a dramatic, last-second victory over the Binghamton Black Bears on Friday night. Lucas DeBenedet scored the game winning goal and secured the first place position atop the FPHL's Empire Division, leading the Binghamton Black Bears by five points.

Puck drops at 7:30 PM. The game will be broadcast on YouTube.

Treasure Contest in Danbury! February 24th!

Danbury, CT- On Friday, February 24th, fans will have the chance to win a $500 Visa gift card to the Hat Tricks game against the Port Huron Prowlers.

During the first intermission, the Hat Tricks will host an on-ice contest where one fan will win a $500 Visa gift card.

Participants must be at least 18-or-older and MUST pre-register to be eligible for the treasure hunt.

All registrants for the treasure hunt will receive a complimentary ticket to the game. Discounted tickets will be available for friends and family of all registrants.

