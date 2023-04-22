Danbury Hat Tricks Aim for Series Sweep of Elmira Mammoth

April 22, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







Danbury, CT- The Danbury Hat Tricks take to the Danbury Ice Arena on Saturday night at 7PM against the Elmira Mammoth in Game 2 of their opening playoff series. Danbury leads the series 1-0 and looks to secure a spot in the Empire Division Championship Series with a sweep of the Mammoth.

Danbury claimed victory in Game 1 in Elmira 7-2 behind four-point efforts by Michael Marchesan, Jacob Ratcliffe, and Lucas DeBenedet. Jonny Ruiz also recorded a goal and Riley Robertson notched a goal and an assist.

The game will be broadcast on the Danbury Hat Tricks' YouTube Channel. Chris Lynch and Jim Cerny have the call.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from April 22, 2023

Danbury Hat Tricks Aim for Series Sweep of Elmira Mammoth - Danbury Hat Tricks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.