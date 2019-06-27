Danbury Hat Tricks & the Ice Cream Guy Announce Partnership

Today, at the Danbury Ice Arena, the Danbury Hat Tricks have announced a partnership with The Ice Cream Guy.

Locally based, The Ice Cream Guy is owned and operated by Ralph Pietrafesa. With over 20+ years in the business, The Ice Cream Guy will be the featured ice cream vendor at Danbury Hat Tricks games.

You can find them positioned in their stand right behind the goal the Hat Tricks shoot at twice. You won't miss a minute of the action as you can wait in line and watch the play on the ice. Featured flavors that are being developed include Hat Tricks Crunch, Rabbit Tooth Munch, Top Hat Chocolate, and of course Black & Orange sprinkles.

The Ice Cream Guy's core business is as a mobile ice cream business that caters off-site site events. If your business, concert, school event, barbecue, private party or carnival needs ice cream - The Ice Cream Guy can be reached by phone at 914-403-3993 or by emailing ralphtheicecreamguy@yahoo.com

Pietrafesa commented, "We are excited to be back in the Danbury Ice Arena. We've had a lot of fun with the fans and the promotions over the years. It's a good time and it's in our back yard. I'm looking to find a Top Hat - gotta get in the spirit of the City."

The Danbury Hat Tricks drop the puck in October of 2019 at the Danbury Ice Arena. Season tickets are currently on-sale at $290 which includes a lifetime rate, complimentary parking, and a food credit for your first hot dog & beverage. To secure your seats contact Herm Sorcher at hsorcher@danburyice.com.

For more information on the team, visit DanburyHattricks.com or call the team office at 203-794-1704.

