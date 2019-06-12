Danbury Hat Tricks & Texas Roadhouse Announce Partnership

Today, at Danbury Ice Arena, the Danbury Hat Tricks have announced a partnership with our hometown Texas Roadhouse.

Texas Roadhouse is coming on board with a variety of promotions and events this season. Highlights include Catch the Cactus at each Hat Tricks home game, giving fans a chance to take home a voucher for Texas Roadhouse's signature Cactus Blossom Appetizer®. In addition, fans will enjoy a "Make Your Own Burger" event with the soon to be announced Hat Tricks Kids Club.

Texas Roadhouse, located on Newtown Road in Danbury, opened its doors locally in 2017 and is known for Hand-Cut Steaks, Fall-Off-The-Bone Ribs, Made-From-Scratch Sides, and Fresh-Baked Bread. The restaurant prides itself on its Legendary Food, Legendary Service, and Legendary Fun.

Texas Roadhouse Managing Partner, Matt Rusinko commented, "We are looking forward to a fantastic partnership with the Danbury Hat Tricks. It's going to be a fun season and we can't wait to treat fans to our delicious Cactus Blossoms throughout the season."

For more information about Texas Roadhouse, visit .texasroadhouse.com.

The Danbury Hat Tricks drop the puck in October of 2019 at the Danbury Ice Arena. Season tickets are currently on-sale at $290 which includes a lifetime rate, complimentary parking, and a food credit for your first hot dog & beverage.

