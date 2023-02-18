Danbury Defeats Binghamton

February 18, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Binghamton Black Bears News Release







BINGHAMTON- The Danbury Hat Tricks stole a game under the nose of Binghamton on Friday Night. The Hat Tricks score twice in the final 2:15 of the game to skate away with all three points up for grabs.

A SELLOUT crowd gathered inside Visions Veterans Memorial Arena to witness the final meeting of the regular season between the two heavyweights, the Danbury Hat Tricks and the Binghamton Black Bears.

The Hat Tricks had the early edge in shots, and the game's first power play. Danbury would not generate a ton of offense, only posting one shot on the man-advantage. Binghamton, on the other hand, generated a plethora of opportunities on their first power play of the night. Tyson Kirkby connected with Gavin Yates for a one-timer that gave Binghamton the lead, and only goal of the period. After one, Binghamton went to the room with a one-nothing lead.

The second period started with Binghamton on the offensive, but Brian Wilson and the Hat Tricks were able to weather the storm in the first five minutes. Daniel Amesbury scored off a slap-shot that kicked off the boards, and was redirected off the skate of Talor Joseph. At 9:52 of the second period, Danbury tied the game, and that would be the final goal of the middle frame. Binghamton would carry 28 seconds of power play time into the third period.

Danbury would kill off the initial infraction but take another penalty in the process. Mathieu Boislard scored his 5 th goal of the season on the power play giving Binghamton another one-goal lead. Danbury, late in the game would find the back of the net on the manadvantage thanks to John Macdonald, tying the game at 2-2.

Many people thought the game was headed for overtime, but those people would be proven wrong. Lucas DeBenedet redirected a shot with 4.5 seconds remaining. Danbury stole the game right from Binghamton's grasp. Binghamton will hit the road tomorrow to take on Elmira at 6:30p.m.

The Black Bears will return home next Friday, Saturday and Sunday against the Carolina Thunderbirds. Stay current with the latest team news by visiting www.binghamtonblackbears.com, by calling 607-722-7367, or visiting the front office on the third floor of the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena. Follow the Black Bears all year long on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Tik Tok @BlackBearsFPHL.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from February 18, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.